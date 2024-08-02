Rajasthan: Delhi rerun as 3 drown after flood water enters basement

JAIPUR: At least three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed as the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur was flooded on Thursday after heavy rain pounded the Rajasthan capital, officials said. The incident happened days after three civil services aspirants died in Delhi when rainwater gushed into the basement their coaching institute.
The bodies of Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini were recovered from the flooded Jaipur house by SDRF during a rescue operation that lasted several hours.
“Kamal Shah managed to get his parents and wife out of the basement. However, as he attempted to escape, a sudden surge of water trapped him inside, leading to his death by drowning,” Chomu ACP Ashok Chauhan said, adding that the victims were natives of Bihar.
After the water entered the basement of their houses in Jaipur, the families began removing their belongings, deputy commissioner of police (West) Amit Kumar said. “The passage to the basement of the house, where deaths occurred, is narrow and deep. During this time, three people from two families got trapped in the basement as it started filling with water,” Kumar said.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed officials to provide financial assistance of `5 lakh to the family of each deceased. Most areas of the Jaipur city experienced waterlogging due to heavy rainfall that began on Wednesday night and continued on Thursday morning.
According to Jaipur meteorological department, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Alwar, Churu, Bharatpur, Tonk, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall of 173 mm during this period, the weather office said.
Several schools in Jaipur declared a holiday due to continuous rains.