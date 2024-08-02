Rajasthan: Delhi rerun as 3 drown after flood water enters basement

JAIPUR: At least three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed as the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur was flooded on Thursday after heavy rain pounded the Rajasthan capital, officials said. The incident happened days after three civil services aspirants died in Delhi when rainwater gushed into the basement their coaching institute.

The bodies of Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini were recovered from the flooded Jaipur house by SDRF during a rescue operation that lasted several hours.

“Kamal Shah managed to get his parents and wife out of the basement. However, as he attempted to escape, a sudden surge of water trapped him inside, leading to his death by drowning,” Chomu ACP Ashok Chauhan said, adding that the victims were natives of Bihar.