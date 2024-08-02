Two Kanwariyas killed, 10 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

HAPUR: Two kanwariyas were killed and ten others injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Hapur, western Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

The kanwariyas, residents of Ghaziabad, were travelling to Brajghat in Hapur to fetch water from the Ganga. The accident occurred late Thursday when the driver of the tractor-trolley lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn on a highway in the Babu Garh area.

The tractor-trolley was carrying more than 20 kanwariyas at the time of the crash, according to police. Those injured in the accident were promptly taken to a hospital in police vehicles. Some of the injured, whose conditions were severe, were referred to Meerut for advanced medical treatment.

Babu Garh police station in-charge, Vijay Gupta, stated, "Police reached the spot immediately and admitted the injured to the hospital. Due to the serious condition of some, they were referred to Meerut for adequate treatment." He added, "Unfortunately, two young men, Saurabh and Chirag, died during treatment. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and their families have been informed."

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan, which started on July 22, sees devotees perform the ritual of 'Jalabhishek' at Shiva temples every Monday after collecting water from the Ganga. The Shravan Shivratri celebration falls on August 2.