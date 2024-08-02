Uproar after Opposition targets Vaishnaw over accidents

An irate Vaishnaw said, “When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers, which decreased from 0.24% to 0.19%. These people used to clap in the House. Today, when it has decreased from 0.19% to 0.03%, they put such blame.”

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with loco pilots at the New Delhi railway station, he said, “We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels.”

Fear factor

Vaishnaw said the Congress and its “social media troll army” is trying to exaggerate every small incident to instil fear in the railway passengers