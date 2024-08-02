Uproar after Opposition targets Vaishnaw over accidents

NEW DELHI: Facing Opposition heat over the recent train accidents, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that his ministry’s priority is reforms and not making “reels to show off”.
Vaishnaw’s angry response came after Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, called him ‘derailment minister’. “In last two months, four goods trains derailed and four people died in July. Ten people were killed in June due to Kanchanjunga Express collision. In the last year-and-a-half, train accidents have been rising, and the minister is busy with manufacturing. He is not railway minister, he is derailment minister,” Gogoi said.
An irate Vaishnaw said, “When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers, which decreased from 0.24% to 0.19%. These people used to clap in the House. Today, when it has decreased from 0.19% to 0.03%, they put such blame.”
In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with loco pilots at the New Delhi railway station, he said, “We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels.”
Fear factor
Vaishnaw said the Congress and its “social media troll army” is trying to exaggerate every small incident to instil fear in the railway passengers