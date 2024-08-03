Chouhan ups ante on Congress ‘anti-farmer DNA’

NEW DELHI: Alleging that being ‘anti-farmer’ is in the DNA of the Congress, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday tore into the Opposition party for “misleading” the farmers on various issues since long for electoral gains.

Chouhan was replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress, he said, had never accorded priority to the farmers and farm sector during its rule in the country.

While outlining the Modi government’s six priorities, Chouhan averred that the Modi government stands for farmers’ genuine causes and categorically assured the Opposition that the Centre is ready to welcome suggestions from all on farmers’ welfare.

In his long speech substantiated with data and figures, the minister lambasted the Opposition for accusing the Modi government of working against the interest of the farm sector.

Dismissing the Opposition’s allegation that the government was not buying enough food grains from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Chouhan asserted that the Centre has increased MSP more than what Congress did during its rule. He said that the government will buy all products of cereals at MSP now.