Congress moves motion as Rahul suspects ED raid

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the BJP on Friday crossed swords over the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the Enforcement Directorate is planning a raid on him.

In a post on X late Thursday night, Gandhi wrote that he received information from “ED insiders” about a raid and that it is a fallout of his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech in Parliament early this week, where he targeted the Centre on Union Budget.

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me,” he wrote on X.

In 2022, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were questioned for several days in connection with the National Herald case. However, the BJP termed the claims an “imaginary” issue.

Hours after his tweet, Congress said that it is moving an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the BJP’s misuse of Central agencies against Opposition leaders.

Moving the motion, Congress MP and party whip Manickam Tagore said that the misuse of state power is unacceptable and threatens the integrity of all institutions. “The Opposition condemns the BJP government’s misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political harassment. Despite their number reducing from 303 to 240 seats and the reliance on alliances with TDP and JD(U), the government continues to deploy these agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders,” he said.