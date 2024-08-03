Three held for killing man, dumping his body in Maharashtra

THANE: Days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found at Kasara in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police have arrested three persons from Ghatkopar in Mumbai for allegedly killing him, an official said.

The decomposed body of the man was found near a bridge in Kamdipada village on the Nashik-Mumbai highway on July 30, he said.

"The Kasara police launched a probe, which was later handed over to the crime branch," Thane District Superintendent of Police D S Swami said.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the suspects in Ghatkopar, he said.

The deceased was later identified as 35-year-old Vijay Vibishan Jadhav, a resident of Ghatkopar and investigation brought to light that a dispute over a room led to his murder, the official said.

The police found that the prime accused, Manoj Chandrasen Pawar (33), along with his associates Noormohammad Gulamhussain Chowdhary (19) and Hritik Sanjay Pandey (22), all from Ghatkopar, allegedly strangled Jadhav to death and dumped his body at a remote location in Kasara, he said.