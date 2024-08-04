CDS General Anil Chauhan to chair apex level tri-service financial conference on August 5

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, Anil Chauhan is scheduled to chair an apex-level tri-service financial conference at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on Monday.

The conference, aligned with the objectives set for the ongoing drive on integration and jointness in the Armed Forces, is being coordinated by HQ IDS to enhance cooperation and have a greater synergy on financial issues.

This apex-level conference brings all stakeholders MoD, MoD (Fin), HQ Integrated Defence Staff, SHQs, Coast Guard and CGDA on one platform.

The conference is aimed at enhancing cohesion and synergy in financial issues of the armed forces and will see the participation of senior officials from MoD, MoD (Fin), Controller General of defence accounts, Integrated financial advisers of services, government's e-marketplace, service headquarters, and Indian Coast Guard headquarters. The CDS will also deliver the keynote address of the financial conference.

Discussions are scheduled on aspects of understanding the perspectives of various stakeholders in defence finance and finding solutions to challenges faced in defence procurements.

The financial advisor of the Indian Army and the Director General (Acquisitions) will also give specific talks on the roles and actions undertaken by their organisations in expeditious procurement.

At present, the three armed forces function with 17 independent commands. The Army and Air Force have seven commands each, while the Navy has three commands.

China, in 2016, reorganised its seven military regions into five theatre commands with Indian borders falling into the operational responsibility of its Western Theatre Command.

The warfighting structure of the Armed Forces is being reorganised into theatre commands to have the assets of all three forces under one commander responsible for all operations under his theatre.