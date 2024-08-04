Top BSF officials repatriated over internal disputes as terror threat looms

NEW DELHI: The timing of the sudden premature repatriation of former Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal and his deputy Special DG (West) YB Khurania is suspect, as many viewed it in the light of the recent spurt in the terror incidents in the Jammu region where the force guards 200-km of International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

However, sources in the know of the development told TNIE that the two IPS officers have been repatriated to their respective home cadres Kerala and Odisha “not because of any operational reasons, but due to serious differences they had with junior officers at senior positions.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the widely reported decision on Friday following a proposal from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send back the two officers to their parent cadres with immediate effect.

A source, while confirming the reasons for their repatriations, said, “The DG BSF was sent back to home cadre not because of any operational reasons or professional limitations. There existed serious differences between him and his juniors in senior positions. Several times they were nudged by senior officers in the MHA to sort the differences and focus on the most important assignments of managing the crisis and guarding borders.”

Further elaborating on the reasons for the repatriation, the sources said, that the force was deployed in key locations and the situation was going bad to worse and it reached to a level where they started claiming “my force versus your force”, which was not in sync with the no-nonsense approach of the MHA under Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Union Home Secretary LC Goel was removed along with Additional Secretary (Home) and this had also come in a sudden move, the sources said.

Agarwal had taken charge as the DG BSF in June last year, while Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the force’s formation along the Pakistan border. He was repatriated two years before his tenure was to end. “The appointments committee of cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Nitin Agarwal, IPS KL (89), DG, BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect,” a government order said.

Khurania, from the 1990-batch of the Odisha cadre, has been “prematurely” repatriated with “immediate effect”, according to a separate order. His proposal was sent on July 25 as the Odisha government had asked for him to be posted as the DGP of the state and they had allowed another senior IPS Amrit Mohan Prasad for Central deputation.