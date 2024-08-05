Nation

Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, the Army said.
Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor
Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor File photo | PTI
PTI

JAMMU: Army troops opened fire after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 am, the officials said.

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor
Jammu's three-tier anti-terror grid strengthened amid surge in recent terror attacks

The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. A search operation was launched at first light, they said.

The Army troops also fired a few rounds on noticing suspicious movement in a forward area in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector in Rajouri district around 12.30 am.

A search of the area along the LoC is also underway, they added.

Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor
More soldiers than terrorists killed in Jammu region this year
Indian Army
Firing
Jammu&Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com