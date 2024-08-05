Article 370 abrogation fifth anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that she was placed under house arrest and her party office has been locked amid heightened security on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked," Mufti told PTI.

Official sources said the office of Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, was also closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq claimed that he has been placed under house arrest.

"I have been detained at home, which was completely unnecessary. I needed to leave for some work, but policemen outside my gate prevented me from doing so. This is unwarranted and illegal," Sadiq said in a post on X.