Bihar cadre IPS officer Kamya Mishra resigns from service

PATNA: Kamya Mishra a 2019-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre on Monday, resigned from her service. Mishra, a native of Odisha, is currently posted as superintendent of police (SP), in Darbhanga.

Mishra sent her resignation to state police headquarters citing personal reasons. The police headquarters sources that they have not accepted her resignation.

Mishra hogged the limelight when she was entrusted with the task of cracking the case related to gruesome murder of Jitan Sahani, father of former minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, in Darbhanga district.

Mishra is known as a no-nonsense officer in police circles. She was posted as additional SP, Sachvilaya, Patna and was tasked to look after the affairs of the VIP zone, including the chief minister’s official residence.

Mishra’s husband Awadhesh Saroj, also an IPS officer of the 2019 batch, is currently posted in Bihar. Initially, Mishra was allotted to the Himachal cadre but later she was shifted to the Bihar cadre.