Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar challenges UPSC decision in Delhi High Court over fraud allegations

Last Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge of Delhi court Devender Kumar Jangala not only rejected her anticipatory bail plea but also directed Delhi Police to expand its probe to uncover if others had similarly abused these quotas.

“The investigation agency needs to widen the scope of the probe. The agency is directed to identify candidates recommended by UPSC in recent years who have availed of attempts beyond permissible limits, obtained OBC (non-creamy layer) benefits despite ineligibility, or claimed PwD benefits without entitlement,” the judge said.

The court also told cops to probe whether any UPSC officials had helped Khedkar in her fraudulent activities. The probe was initiated following a complaint from UPSC.