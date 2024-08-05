Manipur violence cases: Supreme Court extends term of Justice Gita Mittal Committee by six months

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended, the tenure of Justice Gita Mittal Committee, which was overseeing the humanitarian and rehabilitation measures in last year's Manipur ethnic violence cases by six months.

Upon listening to the plea of Senior lawyer and Amicus Curiae Vibha Makhija, on Monday, the bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, besides the CJI passed the order to extend its tenure. Committee's tenure expired on July 15.

In August last year, the top court had constituted the Justice Gita Mittal Committee to ensure and address the concerns, the rehabilitation measures and steps the body could take for the affected people, in the state, which witnessed the severe ethnic clashes last year.

The apex court took this step of appointing Justice Mittal Committee, as it after going through the reports of the state, found that the Manipur police investigation as "tardy" and it slammed the state police and expressed anguish at the sexual violence committed against women amidst the sectarian conflict.