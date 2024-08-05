MHA to provide basic automatic rifles to VDGs

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to equip Village Defence Guards (VDGs) with basic automatic weapons like self-loading rifles, replacing the vintage .303 weapons, sources said.

The aim is to strengthen VDGs’ ability to combat militant threats effectively, after the recent spate of terror attacks.

The VDGs receive a monthly honorarium. The entire cost is borne by the MHA under the security-related expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. Previously, 4,985 VDGs were sanctioned, with 4,153 actively serving. Their number has continuously been increasing following the recent terror threats posed in areas like Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region, they added.

Sources said the MHA, in consultation with the J&K government, has decided that a monthly payment of Rs 4,500 to group leaders and Rs 4,000 to other members will be made directly to their bank accounts.