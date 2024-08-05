PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on security meeting, briefed on situation in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting. Senior officials were also present.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests, held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.

It has learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location after the meeting and it is unlikely that she would leave India on Monday night.

The sources said that the Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments.

Hasina arrived in India as part of her plan to travel to London, multiple diplomatic sources said shortly after the C130J military transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force that carried the Awami League leader touched down at Hindon in Ghaziabad.

But that plan appeared uncertain on Monday night after British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in London that the people of Bangladesh "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed PM Modi about the current political situation. The external affairs minister also apprised the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, about the developments in the neighbouring country.

The protests, primarily by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.