PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on security meeting, briefed on situation in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting. Senior officials were also present.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests, held discussions with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.
It has learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location after the meeting and it is unlikely that she would leave India on Monday night.
The sources said that the Indian Air Force has put its personnel on alert in every eastern sector in view of the present developments.
Hasina arrived in India as part of her plan to travel to London, multiple diplomatic sources said shortly after the C130J military transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force that carried the Awami League leader touched down at Hindon in Ghaziabad.
But that plan appeared uncertain on Monday night after British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in London that the people of Bangladesh "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks."
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed PM Modi about the current political situation. The external affairs minister also apprised the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, about the developments in the neighbouring country.
The protests, primarily by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.
Sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, "certain issues" have come up, bringing uncertainty to the plan. It has also been speculated that Hasina could head to Belarus, where her nephew resides.
Notably, India is yet to make any comment on the developments in Bangladesh. It is expected that Jaishankar will make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the situation in the neighbouring country.
Hasina, 76, who ruled the South Asian country with an iron hand for 15 years, resigned as the prime minister following the massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.
The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.
Hasina's Awami League retained power in the parliamentary election in January that was boycotted by the opposition parties.
On Monday, the former Bangladesh prime minister, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, left her official residence 'Ganabhavan' in a military chopper to an airbase, the sources said.
From the airbase, she flew into Hindon in a C-130 military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, they said.
India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, sources told PTI.
Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.