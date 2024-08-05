Will complete term, win yet again: Shah

CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at the opposition parties for raising questions about the strength of the NDA government at the Centre, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the alliance would not only complete its term, but also form the government in 2029.
“I want to assure you that whatever the opposition wants to say, you do not worry. In 2029 also, NDA will come to power. Be it giving a befitting reply to the enemies by a surgical strike or airstrike, the construction of the Ram temple or upgrading British-era railway stations, all is possible only with PM Modi,” Shah said, addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.
Lauding the Narendra Modi government for its works, he said, “I want to say that the 10-year period from 2014 to 2024 will be inscribed in golden letters in history of our country’s development. This is the reason why the people of this country have yet again given Narendra Modi another chance to become the PM. And the people of this country are all set to get PM Modi again in 2029.”
Attacking the INDIA bloc parties, Shah said they want to create uncertainty as they keep saying that this government will not complete its term.
“Opposition parties feel that with some success, they have won elections. They do not know that in three elections, the number of seats the Congress got, the BJP won more than that in this election. NDA’s only one member, the BJP, has more than the total number of seats which their whole alliance has. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition,” he said.
The water project was completed at a cost of about `75 crore under the Smart City Mission. Shah said more than one lakh people will be benefited from this project. He said arrangements have been made to ensure 24-hour water availability by building two huge reservoirs. He also said that with the installation of smart meters, the cost of leakage will no longer be borne by the consumers.
Shah said Modi since becoming the PM in 2014 has tried to improve the quality of life in cities by implementing the Smart City Scheme. He said Chandigarh was among the first smart cities to be announced. The Centre has spent more than `1000 crore under the Smart City project in Chandigarh. “For the development of Chandigarh, the Centre spent Rs 30,000 crore in the last 10 years,” he added.
Shah said PM Modi in his second term launched the scheme of providing clean water to every citizen and tap water to every household across the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that in less than seven years, water has been provided to 150 million homes through tap, which has helped provide clean drinking water to 74 per cent of the country’s households.
Congress MP from Chandigarh Manish Tewari and Mayor Kuldeep Kumar were absent at the event.
‘Clean drinking water to 74% of households’
