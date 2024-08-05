Will complete term, win yet again: Shah

Lauding the Narendra Modi government for its works, he said, “I want to say that the 10-year period from 2014 to 2024 will be inscribed in golden letters in history of our country’s development. This is the reason why the people of this country have yet again given Narendra Modi another chance to become the PM. And the people of this country are all set to get PM Modi again in 2029.”

Attacking the INDIA bloc parties, Shah said they want to create uncertainty as they keep saying that this government will not complete its term.

“Opposition parties feel that with some success, they have won elections. They do not know that in three elections, the number of seats the Congress got, the BJP won more than that in this election. NDA’s only one member, the BJP, has more than the total number of seats which their whole alliance has. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition,” he said.