Amit Shah criticizes TMC, questions adoption of Bengal model in other states

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal, questioning whether any state would want to implement its model in the context of containing Left Wing Extremism.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy asserted that the West Bengal government has been successful in tackling Left Wing Extremism and asked whether the central government would study the state's model and consider applying it in other states.

In response, Shah remarked that the Narendra Modi-led government has no issues implementing successful models from various states. However, he added, "I assume that no state will like to implement the West Bengal model."

The Centre and the West Bengal government have been at loggerheads over multiple issues, including security.

Responding to another query, Shah noted that violence in the North East has declined by more than 60 percent.