Centre is in close touch with Indian community in Bangladesh: Jaishankar

The Centre is in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through diplomatic missions, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
There are a total of 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh of which about them 9,000 are students. A bulk of the students have already returned to India during the month of July.
"It is our expectation that the host government will provide protection to the Indian missions in Bangladesh," he noted.
Jaishankar, while apprising the Rajya Sabha about the situation evolving in Bangladesh also expressed concern over the attack on minorities, their businesses and temples at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear. The situation is being closely monitored, he said.
He noted that it was at a very short notice that Sheikh Haseena requested approval to come for the moment to India. Simultaneously, India received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived Monday evening in Delhi.
The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving. The army chief has assumed responsibility and constituted interim government, he said