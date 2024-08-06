Patanjali misleading ads: SC comes down heavily on IMA President over poor apology

NEW DELHI: Expressing its displeasure as to why the IMA President has tendered his apology to only its IMA's e-newspaper and a news agency. Instead, the apology has to be published in all newspapers that carried his interview and it must be through his funds and not IMA's money.
The apex court said this while dealing with the nature of the apology tendered by Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr RV Asokan in relation to his contemptuous remarks against the Court in an interview.
The apex court bench, led by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Sandeep Mehta warned Dr Asokan that he was "inviting more trouble" for himself, as he could not wash his hands off by sending an apology just to the Press Trust of India (PTI).
"The apology has to be published in all the newspapers that carried out his interview. The same (apology) has to be done using his own funds and not IMA's," the apex court made it clear in its order on Tuesday.
Taking strong exceptions on the contemptuous remarks made by Dr Asokan, the top court said, "All those newspapers in which that interview is carried, you need to approach them to tender apology through your own pocket. Not IMA," and fixed the matter for further hearing to August 27.
Senior Advocate PS Patwalia (for IMA) said that Dr Asokan would take appropriate steps to purge himself in the contempt of court charges.
It is significant and pertinent to note that the IMA President's comments came as a response to two questions asked during an interview with PTI.
The Supreme Court on July 9 was apprised that public apology has been published in media houses by Dr Asokan, for his alleged remarks regarding the Patanjali hearing, against the top court.
The top court was hearing a case filed by the IMA against the activities carried out by Patanjali and its founders against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine, as the petitioner pointed out that the company was restrained to do so.
The IMA alleged that this was completely wrong, improper and misinformation on the part of Patanjali Ayurveda's advertisements, which claimed to cure certain diseases including blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.
In its earlier order on February 27, 2024, the apex court had restrained Patanjali from advertising or branding some of the products manufactured and marketed by it that are meant to address the ailments/diseases/conditions mentioned under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 and the Rules.
While addressing its Feb 27 decision, the apex court said that its earlier order for self-declaration to be submitted by the advertisement industry should not adversely suffer on account of its directions. On this regard, the court requested the Centre to convene a meeting with stakeholders and senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to settle the issues and difficulties faced by the advertisers.
The Supreme Court in a May hearing, slammed the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority (SLA) for its alleged failure to take effective action at a proper time against Patanjali Ayurved for years together, after the IMA challenged the misleading advertisements.
The Court in its earlier order restrained a temporary ban - including both print and TV -- on Patanjali medicine advertisements.
Relying on Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954, the court in its order restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising its products relating to diseases as well as disorders.