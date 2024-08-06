Patanjali misleading ads: SC comes down heavily on IMA President over poor apology

NEW DELHI: Expressing its displeasure as to why the IMA President has tendered his apology to only its IMA's e-newspaper and a news agency. Instead, the apology has to be published in all newspapers that carried his interview and it must be through his funds and not IMA's money.

The apex court said this while dealing with the nature of the apology tendered by Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr RV Asokan in relation to his contemptuous remarks against the Court in an interview.

The apex court bench, led by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Sandeep Mehta warned Dr Asokan that he was "inviting more trouble" for himself, as he could not wash his hands off by sending an apology just to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

"The apology has to be published in all the newspapers that carried out his interview. The same (apology) has to be done using his own funds and not IMA's," the apex court made it clear in its order on Tuesday.

Taking strong exceptions on the contemptuous remarks made by Dr Asokan, the top court said, "All those newspapers in which that interview is carried, you need to approach them to tender apology through your own pocket. Not IMA," and fixed the matter for further hearing to August 27.

Senior Advocate PS Patwalia (for IMA) said that Dr Asokan would take appropriate steps to purge himself in the contempt of court charges.

It is significant and pertinent to note that the IMA President's comments came as a response to two questions asked during an interview with PTI.

The Supreme Court on July 9 was apprised that public apology has been published in media houses by Dr Asokan, for his alleged remarks regarding the Patanjali hearing, against the top court.