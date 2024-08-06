Shivraj says government committed to dialogue with farmers amid Opposition walkout in RS

“They don’t have the patience to hear the truth hence are walking away from the House”, Chouhan said, adding further that five farmers were killed in 1988 in Meerut also when the Congress was in power. He continued defending the Modi government’s agriculture policies amid Opposition walkout.

Highlighting the Modi government’s works for farmers’ welfare, he described the Congress as “all talk no walk”. The Congress only talked about direct assistance to the ryots but never came out with a scheme like ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ - the Modi government has made under the NDA rule for farmers.

Seeking the state governments’ cooperation, he said that the farmers’ welfare tops the priority list of the present government and all the state governments should support and cooperate.