A house for LoP: Sunehri Bagh VIII bungalow, Rahul may shift in 3 months

NEW DELHI: It is official that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will stay at bungalow number 5 on Sunehri Bagh Road, which was offered to him last month. Following his acceptance, a letter of allotment has been issued, confirmed officials.
Rahul is expected to move in as soon as renovation and other arrangements, like office space, are made available according to his requirements.
“Rahul has already given his acceptance. He will shift to the new place once the house is ready; renovated and has office space. It will take about three months. Till then, he will be staying at Janpath,” said Congress leaders. After the offer from the House Committee last month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inspected the house, a Type VIII sprawling bungalow.
Since becoming a member of Lok Sabha, Rahul had been staying at property number 12 on Tughlaq Lane until his disqualification from the House last year. He had to vacate the house following his conviction in a defamation case. Subsequently, he shifted to 10, Janpath, which has been his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence for years. Rahul has been living there even after his disqualification was stayed by the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, newly elected MPs are being offered allotment of bungalows and flats in Lutyens’ area in New Delhi. According to officials, about 150 first-time MPs will receive allotment letters by Tuesday evening. All ministers have already been given accommodations.
At least four Delhi MPs have been allocated the same bungalows held by their predecessors. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj has reportedly been allotted house number 14 on Mahadev Road, previously occupied by former state minister Meenakshi Lekhi. West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat requested bungalow number 20 at Windsor Palace, which served as the official residence of Parvesh Verma. Her request has been accepted by the House Committee, said sources.
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari have decided to retain their existing accommodations. Bidhuri was given a bungalow on Zakir Husain Marg as he was the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly. He conveyed to the committee his preference to retain the same house as he was not interested in shifting to another location. East Delhi MP Harshdeep Malhotra has been allocated a house on Janpath as he is a state minister.