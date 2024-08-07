A house for LoP: Sunehri Bagh VIII bungalow, Rahul may shift in 3 months

NEW DELHI: It is official that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will stay at bungalow number 5 on Sunehri Bagh Road, which was offered to him last month. Following his acceptance, a letter of allotment has been issued, confirmed officials.

Rahul is expected to move in as soon as renovation and other arrangements, like office space, are made available according to his requirements.

“Rahul has already given his acceptance. He will shift to the new place once the house is ready; renovated and has office space. It will take about three months. Till then, he will be staying at Janpath,” said Congress leaders. After the offer from the House Committee last month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inspected the house, a Type VIII sprawling bungalow.

Since becoming a member of Lok Sabha, Rahul had been staying at property number 12 on Tughlaq Lane until his disqualification from the House last year. He had to vacate the house following his conviction in a defamation case. Subsequently, he shifted to 10, Janpath, which has been his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence for years. Rahul has been living there even after his disqualification was stayed by the Supreme Court.