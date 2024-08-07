Contractors may leave highway projects unfinished due to threats, NHAI tells Punjab govt

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating tensions over land acquisition for the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, safety concerns for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) personnel in Punjab have come to the forefront as engineers, contractors and others working on the project have been threatened that they will be burnt alive and their camp office will be set ablaze.

The NHAI has written a letter to the state chief secretary in this regard and the chief secretary has further written to the Director General of Police to take necessary steps for the safety of NHAI officials and register cases against the guilty. "Thus due to these repeated incidents, the contractors may leave national highway projects unfinished due to continuing law and order problems in the state," said the letter.

Already, three national highway projects costing Rs 3,303 crore have been scrapped over land acquisition hurdles.

On August 6, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma wrote a letter to the Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighting the risks NHAI officials face from protesting farmers as there have been instances where they were verbally threatened, physically intimidated, and obstructed during their official duties. "This is very serious matter. You are requested to direct the officers concerned to lodge FIR against the guilty/miscreants. You are also requested to direct the officers concerned to take necessary action for the safety of NHIA officers and contractors," reads the letter, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.

This letter was written by the Chief Secretary after he received a letter on August 5 from Vipnesh Sharma, Regional Officer of NHAI, Chandigarh bringing two recent serious incidents in the districts of Ludhiana and Jalandhar on the Delhi-Katra Expressway project to his notice, which are "affecting the morale and safety" of engineers of NHAI and contractors. "As reported by PD Ludhiana (expressway) above addressed to DC Jalandhar, an employee of the contractor Manish Sharma was brutally assaulted by the villagers on July 20. The FIR was lodged in the case but the guilty villagers were immediately granted bail," reads the letter, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.