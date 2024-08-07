Contractors may leave highway projects unfinished due to threats, NHAI tells Punjab govt

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating tensions over land acquisition for the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, safety concerns for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) personnel in Punjab have come to the forefront as engineers, contractors and others working on the project have been threatened that they will be burnt alive and their camp office will be set ablaze.
The NHAI has written a letter to the state chief secretary in this regard and the chief secretary has further written to the Director General of Police to take necessary steps for the safety of NHAI officials and register cases against the guilty. "Thus due to these repeated incidents, the contractors may leave national highway projects unfinished due to continuing law and order problems in the state," said the letter.
Already, three national highway projects costing Rs 3,303 crore have been scrapped over land acquisition hurdles.
On August 6, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma wrote a letter to the Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighting the risks NHAI officials face from protesting farmers as there have been instances where they were verbally threatened, physically intimidated, and obstructed during their official duties. "This is very serious matter. You are requested to direct the officers concerned to lodge FIR against the guilty/miscreants. You are also requested to direct the officers concerned to take necessary action for the safety of NHIA officers and contractors," reads the letter, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.
This letter was written by the Chief Secretary after he received a letter on August 5 from Vipnesh Sharma, Regional Officer of NHAI, Chandigarh bringing two recent serious incidents in the districts of Ludhiana and Jalandhar on the Delhi-Katra Expressway project to his notice, which are "affecting the morale and safety" of engineers of NHAI and contractors. "As reported by PD Ludhiana (expressway) above addressed to DC Jalandhar, an employee of the contractor Manish Sharma was brutally assaulted by the villagers on July 20. The FIR was lodged in the case but the guilty villagers were immediately granted bail," reads the letter, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express.
The letter further adds that in another incident PD Ludhiana (Expressway) wrote a letter to DC Ludhiana about threats to the contractor Dinesh Bambhaniya and project manager. "The miscreants have threatened that they would burn the project camp and their staff alive. FIR is yet to be lodged," reads the letter.
The letter added, "It is submitted that necessary police protection is immediately required to be provided to the contractors to avoid any mishap and untoward incident. It is also requested to direct the concerned officers for the same and also direct the police and district administration to lodge FIRs against the guilty miscreants and take action as per law. It is highlighted that contractors in the Punjab have not been feeling safe due to these repeated incidents and the contractors may leave the NH projects unfinished due to continuing law and order problems in the state."
The ambitious greenfield expressway project aims to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra, promoting regional connectivity and economic growth. However, the project has met with substantial resistance from farmers, particularly regarding land acquisition and compensation.
Over the past few months, farmer protests have intensified, with many expressing dissatisfaction over the terms of compensation and the process of land acquisition. While security measures are being considered, there are also calls for renewed dialogue between the government and the protesting farmers. Stakeholders believe that transparent communication and fair compensation could help mitigate the ongoing tensions and pave the way for smoother implementation of the project.
The NHAI is developing 1,500-km-long national highways at a cost of Rs 52,000 crore in Punjab.
Meanwhile, in a related query, the termination of three national highway projects in Punjab echoed in Parliament recently, with Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney raising the issue. Responding to his unstarred question whether the NHAI had, indeed, scrapped projects costing Rs 3,303 crore over land acquisition hurdles, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the projects had been terminated in Punjab due to non-availability of the requisite land. Gadkari informed the upper house that the ministry had requested the Punjab government to take necessary steps to hand over the possession of the land required for the projects.