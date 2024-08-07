Now, those who cut trees illegally in Maharashtra to be slapped with Rs 50,000 fine

The Maharashtra government also decided to unfurl the Indian flag at 2.5 crore households from August 9 to 15 as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyana in the state. Shinde, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and another DCM Devendra Fadnavis will visit the August Kranti Maidan and participate in unfurling the Indian flag in Mumbai. The state government will urge citizens to unfurl the Indian flag on August 13, 14 and 15 at every household to show pride and respect to the country.

Shinde said that the cabinet has also decided to improve irrigation system in districts where farmer suicides are increasing. He said the cabinet approved irrigation schemes worth Rs 87,342.96 crore and the ambitious Vainganga and Nalganga river connecting project.

“It will help to bring over 3.75 lakh hectares of land under irrigation in drought prone Marathwada region. Besides, the canals will be developed in Vidarbha regions mainly in Nagpur, Wardha, Amarawati, Yavatmal, Akola and Buldhana districts. The government will also construct a total of 31 storage dams to ensure irrigation during the Rabi season," he added.