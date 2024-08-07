SC expunges HC judge's remarks against apex court, says they were 'unwarranted' and 'scandalous'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expunged the observations made by a single judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the apex court in a contempt case, saying they were "scandalous" and "unwarranted".

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, however, refused to initiate proceedings against Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Rajbir Sehrawat for his critical observations.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, referred to "judicial discipline" and said it expected greater caution to be exercised in future while dealing with orders of higher courts.