Woman working in Madhya Pradesh education department for 29 years used fake documents to get job

BHOPAL: Using fake Class V and Class VIII school mark-sheets and other false documents, a woman managed to work as a peon in Madhya Pradesh’s education department for 29 long years.

The matter came to light, after a complaint to the department’s higher-ups in Bhopal, led to a probe by the district education officer (DEO-Katni), which ultimately unravelled the truth.

The probe found that 59-year-old Anisa Begum, who has been employed as a peon of the education department since 1995, used fake Class V and Class VIII mark-sheets and other documents to get the job in the department in 1995.

Further, the probe revealed that the mark-sheets submitted by her at the time of employment in 1995, contained two different dates of births. While one of them mentioned June 11, 1964 as her DoB, the other mark-sheet mentioned July 7, 1965 to be her date of birth.

An FIR has been lodged by the divisional office of the joint director (public instructions), where Anisa is working as peon. According to additional SP (ASP-Jabalpur) Suryakant Sharma, the case has been registered against Anisa Begum under IPC Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 and subsequent investigations are underway.

The six page FIR lodged at the Belbagh police station of Jabalpur district mentions that Anisa Begum submitted at the time of getting a job in 1995, fake mark-sheets of the year 1997, but still managed to get the job.

The alleged cheating and fraud continued for nearly three decades, before someone made a secret complaint about it recently to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) in Bhopal.

Sources privy to the ongoing police investigation told TNIE that Anisa Begum, got the job of a peon in 1995 at the Government Higher Secondary School in Katni. After working there for around one and half decade, she was transferred to Jabalpur in 2008. Since then she has been posted at the Joint Director (Public Instruction) office in Jabalpur.

The cheating and fraud accused 59-year-old woman Anisa Begum, however, alleged that the action against her was retaliatory, as she had previously caught an official and two others accepting Rs 21,000 as bribe.