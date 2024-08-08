Centre tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition calls it 'attack on Constitution'

Earlier, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden gave notice to oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards.

"This is a draconian law and a fundamental attack on the Constitution," Venugopal said.

He said people taught the BJP a lesson for its divisive politics but it was continuing with the same, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in states such as Haryana and Maharashtra.

Eden said in his notice that he opposes the presentation of the bill as it is "unconstitutional" and cited that it is in conflict with the Right to Property (Article 300A), the PTI reported quoting sources.

The Bill can potentially infringe on the property rights of individuals and religious institutions without adequate legal safeguards, he argued.

Eden also contended that the bill is an infringement on the Fundamental Right of Religious Freedom under Article 25, the sources said.

Samajawadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi said the bill was against freedom of religion. Appointing non-Muslims in the central Waqf council and other such bodies was violative of the rights of Muslims, he added.

Karti Chidambaram (Congress) argued that the motives of the government is "sinister."

"I think we will be opposing this bill and there's been no wider consultation with stakeholders and we think it should be referred to the Standing Committee before it's brought to passing in the House," ANI quoted him as saying.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis.

The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.