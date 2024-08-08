Threat to food security with depletion of groundwater in North India: Study

NEW DELHI: A study has found that consistent weaker summer monsoons and warmer winters — the fallout of global warming-induced climate change — have led to a massive loss of groundwater in North India in last two decades.

The groundwater depletion rate of 1.5 cm a year resulted in a net loss of 450 km3 of the groundwater during 2002-2021. This subsequently increased the irrigation water demands and reduced the groundwater recharge.

The trend may be a significant threat to India’s food security as groundwater plays a pivotal role in North India’s food production and the country’s food security for more than one billion people. For instance, current cropping intensity could decline by 68% due to groundwater depletion.