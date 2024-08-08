Uddhav meets Rahul in Delhi to firm up seat deal for Maharashtra polls

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray hinted on Wednesday at his readiness to be considered as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, expected in October. Thackeray made these comments following a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and other INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi.

Accompanied by his son Aditya and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, Thackeray emphasised the growing discontent among Maharashtra’s farmers and youth with the BJP-led alliance. “The 13 crore people of Maharashtra are yearning for change,” Kharge tweeted post-meeting. Gandhi echoed this sentiment, asserting on WhatsApp that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest and win polls together.

Thackeray, who previously led the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MVA alliance for two-and-a-half years before being ousted by the BJP, stated he had never aspired to be chief minister but was not one to shy away from responsibility. “If my colleagues in MVA believe I’ve performed well, they should decide if I should be their chief ministerial candidate. Ultimately, the people will decide,” he told reporters.