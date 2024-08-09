‘Act before it’s too late’: Jharkhand HC to govt on Bangladeshi influx

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court, while hearing a PIL on Thursday seeking probe on Bangladeshi intrusion changing the demography of Santhal Pargana, reprimanded the Centre and asked it to act before it is too late.
Disappointed over the Centre’s failure in filing an affidavit in this regard, the court wondered whether the government would act only after the infiltrators enter the country.
Earlier, on July 3, the court had directed the state government to identify the infiltrators and prepare an action plan to send them back. The PIL has been filed by a Jamshedpur-based social activist, Daniel Danish.
According to the petitioner’s advocate Rajeev Kumar, besides asking the Centre to be more vigilant in light of the coup in Bangladesh, the court also directed the Intelligence Bureau to submit a sealed report in this regard.
The Director of Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Border Security Force, Chief Election Commissioner of India and Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India were also issued notices seeking their response, Kumar said.
The court also expressed strong displeasure about the Deputy Commissioner of the six districts of Santhal Pargana failing to reply to the court’s order.
Kumar added that the Centre was asked to stop the infiltrators and those who have already infiltrated to be sent back. The case will be heard next on August 22.
Earlier, it was explained to the high court how intrusion has started changing the demography of Santhal Pargana. The court was told that members of a banned outfit in Bangladesh, under a planned conspiracy, has been marrying tribal girls in the area and contesting panchayat elections.
Earlier instruction
