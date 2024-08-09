EC team in J&K to firm up Assembly election roadmap

SRINAGAR: Leaders of political parties, after meeting with the Election Commission (EC) in Srinagar, expressed hope for the conduct of Assembly polls in J&K. They demanded a level playing field for all political parties and called for no administrative bias.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners arrived in Srinagar today to review poll preparedness. The ECI team camped at SKICC, Srinagar, where they met representatives of various political parties including National Conference, Congress, PDP, J&K National Panthers Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, and others.