EC team in J&K to firm up Assembly election roadmap

SRINAGAR: Leaders of political parties, after meeting with the Election Commission (EC) in Srinagar, expressed hope for the conduct of Assembly polls in J&K. They demanded a level playing field for all political parties and called for no administrative bias.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners arrived in Srinagar today to review poll preparedness. The ECI team camped at SKICC, Srinagar, where they met representatives of various political parties including National Conference, Congress, PDP, J&K National Panthers Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, and others.
The political leaders demanded the holding of Assembly polls in J&K as per the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court. In December last year, the SC directed that Assembly polls in J&K should be held by September 30. “We told the EC that people in J&K want their own government.
We emphasized that elections should be held in J&K, where the last Assembly poll was held 10 years ago. We also pointed out that since 2018 J&K has been under central rule and there is no justification for not holding Assembly polls as LS polls were recently held in J&K.
We informed them that the Lt Governor and a few of his advisors and officers cannot rule J&K, which is a very sensitive state and confronts political, developmental, and security issues,” NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters after his party’s delegation met with the ECI.
He said the party demanded that a level playing field be provided to all parties without any bias by the administration. “Seeing the attitude of the EC and their assurances, we are hopeful that elections will be held soon and the SC deadline will be followed,” Nasir said.