Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hails SC verdict granting bail to Manish Sisodia

CHANDIGARH: The Supreme Court verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia is a "victory of truth", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

The top court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

"Manish Sisodia's bail is victory of truth," said Mann in a post on X in Punjabi.