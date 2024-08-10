Centre should have nullified SC's 'creamy layer' observation through Parliament: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the idea of denying reservation to SCs and STs on account of the creamy layer concept is "condemnable", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the government should have brought a legislation in Parliament to nullify the part of the recent Supreme Court judgement that talks about the issue.

Kharge said that while other aspects of the Supreme Court judgement were being deliberated upon by the party, the creamy layer concept that has been advocated should be nullified.

Earlier this month, a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled in a 6:1 majority judgement that state governments were permitted to sub-classify communities within the SC list based on empirical data.

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai had said that states must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) and deny them the benefit of reservation.