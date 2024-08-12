Gujarat education scandal: 63 teachers found irregular in schools

AHMEDABAD: Alarming instances of teacher misconduct have emerged following revelations from the principal of a school in Panchha village, Danta taluka, Banaskantha district, Gujarat. It was uncovered that a primary school teacher had been drawing a salary while being abroad without official leave.

Subsequently, the Minister of State for Education, Praful Panseria, disclosed that investigations by the education department have exposed irregularities involving 63 teachers across all districts. The probe was initiated after media reports highlighted instances of teachers' misconduct.

Panseria announced that the probe revealed that 32 teachers from 17 districts had travelled abroad and 31 others were found to be absent from school without authorized leave. None of these teachers have received their salaries, and notices are being issued to those who went abroad or took leave without permission.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that quick action will be taken against the teachers once the notices are sent. We have also requested information from the remaining districts, and as soon as all the data is in, immediate action will be taken against the responsible teachers. The illegal leave practices of certain teachers have brought disrepute to the education department. In the coming days, exemplary measures will be enforced to ensure regular teacher attendance and safeguard the education of our children."