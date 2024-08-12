Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a public interest litigation challenging the cancellation of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET).
A three-judge bench of the top court led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that if the court allows the plea at this stage, then it only adds to uncertainty and utter chaos. It is to be noted that the UGC-NET exam has now been rescheduled to be held on August 21.
The top court did not find any merit in the petition filed by Parveen Dabas and refused to hear it.
The court also noted that the exam was held on June 18 and was cancelled on June 19, and is now scheduled on August 21