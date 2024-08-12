Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a public interest litigation challenging the cancellation of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET).

A three-judge bench of the top court led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that if the court allows the plea at this stage, then it only adds to uncertainty and utter chaos. It is to be noted that the UGC-NET exam has now been rescheduled to be held on August 21.