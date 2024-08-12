Three goes missing after surge in river water in Jharkhand

LATEHAR: Two women and a 12-year-old boy went missing after the water level of the river they were crossing on foot increased suddenly in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Bisanpur village under Balumath police station area.

Despite attempts, the three individuals could not be traced due to darkness, Balumath police station in-charge Vikrant Upadhyay said.

He said that the search operation resumed in the morning on Monday.

Seven people of Bishanpur village had gone to graze goats in Balbal forest, said Jagannath Sahu, a local resident.

"While returning home, they started crossing the Balbal river on foot as the water level was low. Suddenly, the flow of water increased and three of them were swept away," he said.