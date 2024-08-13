Coast Guard steps up vigil along maritime border to check illegal immigration

NEW DELHI: Amid a chaotic situation prevailing in Bangladesh, the Indian Coast Guard has enhanced its vigil and deployed operational surface and air units for a robust surveillance in the region to thwart illegal migration through the sea route.

The ICG said on Monday that it has strengthened its presence with the deployment of offshore and fast patrol vessels.

Necessary coordination has been maintained with agencies and stakeholders, the ICG said. “Layered surface surveillance has been put in place. All units at sea have been advised to monitor all fishing boats and undertake positive identification of Indian fishermen,” said the Coast Guard.

The sea-air coordinated surveillance will ensure tracking the scooting contacts, if any,” said the ICG, Coast guard sources said.

“Additional CG assets are also kept on standby at Paradip and Haldia for immediate deployment/ response, if any subversive activity is reported,” said a source.

The Coast Guard’s areas of responsibility are looked after by two Coast Guard (CG) Seaboard Commanders, eastern and western. Raised in 1978, ICG was additionally designated as the authority responsible for coastal security in territorial waters, including areas to be patrolled by the Coastal Police.

The Coast Guard is also responsible for overall coordination between Central and state agencies in matters relating to coastal security.

“The enhanced surveillance measures will be maintained in the area until the situation improves and stabilises,” said the ICG.

