E-taxi bike rider drags, molests air hostess in Lutyens' Delhi; nabbed in UP

NEW DELHI: An airhostess was allegedly dragged and molested by an e-taxi bike rider on the way to her home from east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park on Wednesday night, when the woman was returning home on the taxi bike she had hired in east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said on the basis of the woman's complaint, police nabbed Jaiveer, 35, from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.

Mahla said he is booked under sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chanakyapuri Police Station.