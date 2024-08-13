Raipur Diary | Academic milestone for IPS officers

Academia is often considered the most prominent path for PhD holders, but some senior IPS officers have transcended their professional roles to earn research degrees in their fields of passion. Two IPS officers—Ratanlal Dangi from the 2003 batch and Santosh Singh from the 2011 batch—have recently been awarded doctorates. Both have previously inspired many through innovative plans and achievements. By delving deeply into national issues, they conducted extensive research in their PhD dissertations. While Raipur SSP Singh examined the UN peace-building initiative, Dangi focused on eradication of the Maoist problem.

1.19L dog bite cases in a year alarm commission

The staggering number of 1,19,928 dog bite cases reported in a single year is alarming for a state like Chhattisgarh, which has a population density of just 223 persons per square kilometer. The State Human Rights panel was taken aback when it compiled data on dog bite incidents and follow-up vaccinations in 2023 from every district. Dog bites by both pet and stray dogs cause not only physical injuries but also mental trauma for the victims. The Commission highlighted that even the barking or biting of passers-by constitutes a violation of human rights.

Judicial officers urged to strive for excellence

During a discussion on overcoming challenges faced by judicial officers at the Bilaspur High Court, Supreme Court judges emphasized the critical role of a robust judicial system as the backbone of democracy. Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai reminded judicial officers of the importance of hearing courteously, answering wisely, considering soberly, and deciding impartially to ensure fair and just outcomes. Justice Vikram Nath focused on the conduct of judges in the courtroom and urged them to fulfill their duties. Similarly, Justice Prashant K Mishra stressed that a strong district judiciary is essential for delivering justice at the grassroots level.

