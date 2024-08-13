Rape-murder of Kolkata medic: NHRC notice to West Bengal govt, state police chief

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief in connection with a case of rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the junior woman doctor was found dead at the seminar hall of Kolkata's state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, it said in a statement.

"Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered," the rights panel said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim.