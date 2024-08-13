SC Collegium recommends nine names for appointment as permanent judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of nine Additional Judges of the High Court at Allahabad for appointment as permanent Judges of the same High Court.

The nine names recommended by the apex court collegium for being appointed as permanent judges of Allahabad HC are Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, Justice Anish Kumar Gupta, Justice Nand Prabha Shukla, Justice Kshitij Shailendra, Justice Vinod Diwakar, Justice Prashant Kumar, Justice Manjive Shukla and Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal.

The SC Collegium is a body led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and other senior judges, responsible for recommending the names of judges for appointment, elevation and transfer to various State High Courts and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolution released on Tuesday stated that on 28 May 2024, the Collegium of the High Court unanimously recommended that the above-named Additional Judges be appointed permanent Judges. The Chief Minister and Governor of Uttar Pradesh also concurred with the recommendation of the SC Collegium.