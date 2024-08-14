BJP preps for party chief polls, key meet on August 17

NEW DELHI: The BJP has begun preparations for the election of the party’s national president by scheduling a crucial meeting of its office-bearers, including presidents of all state units, on August 17.
The office-bearers are expected to finalise the launch of the party’s membership drive ahead of the election of a new party president. Sources said the party’s state and national general secretaries will also attend the meeting and deliberate upon the organisational issues. The meeting is also expected to play a pivotal role in fine-tuning the election strategy. The meeting is anticipated to address key organisational matters and set the stage for selecting a leader who will guide the party through challenges.
A buzz is going on about the BJP considering to appoint a ‘Karyakari-adhyaksha’ (working president) prior to the appointment of a full-fledged president, who is, as per the party constitution, elected after completion of the nationwide membership drive, which is set to be kicked off this month.
The tenure of the incumbent BJP president JP Nadda expired on July 29 and he has been made Union minister in the government. Sources hinted that the July 17 meeting is also important because the party has geared up for assembly elections in four states, including a UT, this year.
Sources also hinted that the appointment of a new BJP chief is expected to be the focal point of the meeting, with discussions likely centered on potential candidates and the direction the party wants to take in the run-up to the state polls.
At a recent meeting at the residence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, party’s senior leaders along with a senior RSS functionary, reportedly brainstormed over the upcoming assembly polls, and also on the party president election.
“At this meeting at Singh’s residence, a discussion followed on the Bangladesh unrest in which Hindus became the target. The BJP can take up the ‘silence’ of Opposition parties, including Congress, on atrocities against Bangladesh Hindus before the people in the assembly polls in four states”, said a senior functionary.
Names of several probable candidates have been doing the rounds to succeed Nadda. “Prominent among them are Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, Dr Sudha Yadav (woman and OBC), Dr K Laxman (OBC Morcha national president and member of party’s central committee), Arun Singh (general secretary & RS MP) and Vinod Tawde (another general secretary and in-charge of Bihar unit),” said a source.
A party section also believes that a consensus may emerge on electing a woman either from the SC or OBC category as the national president in line with PM Modi’s special focus on women’s empowerment.