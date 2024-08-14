BJP preps for party chief polls, key meet on August 17

NEW DELHI: The BJP has begun preparations for the election of the party’s national president by scheduling a crucial meeting of its office-bearers, including presidents of all state units, on August 17.

The office-bearers are expected to finalise the launch of the party’s membership drive ahead of the election of a new party president. Sources said the party’s state and national general secretaries will also attend the meeting and deliberate upon the organisational issues. The meeting is also expected to play a pivotal role in fine-tuning the election strategy. The meeting is anticipated to address key organisational matters and set the stage for selecting a leader who will guide the party through challenges.

A buzz is going on about the BJP considering to appoint a ‘Karyakari-adhyaksha’ (working president) prior to the appointment of a full-fledged president, who is, as per the party constitution, elected after completion of the nationwide membership drive, which is set to be kicked off this month.

The tenure of the incumbent BJP president JP Nadda expired on July 29 and he has been made Union minister in the government. Sources hinted that the July 17 meeting is also important because the party has geared up for assembly elections in four states, including a UT, this year.

Sources also hinted that the appointment of a new BJP chief is expected to be the focal point of the meeting, with discussions likely centered on potential candidates and the direction the party wants to take in the run-up to the state polls.