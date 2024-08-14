Nation

Doctor rape-murder case: CBI team from Delhi lands in Kolkata to start probe

The Calcutta High Court transferred the case to CBI following nation-wide protests by doctors.
A protest scene.
Online Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednessday launched a probe into the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police Sanjoy Roy has been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, following the Calcutta High Court order the CBI has launched a probe into the case.

A CBI team from Delhi reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

The Federation of resident doctors' association had called off its strike following a meeting with union minister JP Nadda.

