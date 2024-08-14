Trinamool MP Sukhendu to join midnight protest over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old medico in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 have triggered statewide protests seeking justice for the victim.
Women in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal are set to congregate at various locations on Wednesday at 11.55 pm under the ‘Women, Reclaim the Night: The Night is Ours’ campaign.
The protest is described as "For women's independence on the midnight of independence". Posters on the protest details are being shared widely on social media, and a large number of people including men are expected to join in tonight.
Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in a post on X last night said that he will join the 'midnight protest' too.
"Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may," he shared.
Responding to an X user who stated that Sukhendu might be thrown out of Trinamool Congress if he takes part in a protest against his own government, he said, "Please need not worry for my fate. The blood of a freedom fighter flows in my veins. I'm least bothered."
75-year-old MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been a member of the Upper House of Parliament since 2011 and has also served as Deputy Leader of the Trinamool Congress in the House.
Actor Swastika Mukherjee, actor Churni Ganguly and filmmaker Pratim D Gupta, have also made a call for people to join the midnight gathering at convenient locations.