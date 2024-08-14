Man drags wife on bike in Rajasthan after she visits her sister against his wishes

JAIPUR: In a horrific case of domestic violence, a man dragged his wife behind a motorcycle in the Khinwsar subdivision of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. The shocking video, which went viral on social media, depicts the horrifying scene and has led to his arrest.

The accused, identified as Prema Ram Meghwal (35), allegedly committed the brutality as his wife had gone to visit her sister against his wishes. The couple has been married for just 10 months and this shameful incident occurred in Pachaudi village. According to reports, Prem Ram is known for his violent behaviour and drug addiction, and allegedly physically abuses his wife regularly.

The video, said to be a month old, was released after Meghwal had a fight with a friend after having alcohol on Saturday. His friend then made this video public on Sunday.

Panchaudi police station took cognisance of the matter and registered a case and arrested Meghwal (35). In the video, the accused can be seen riding a bike with a girl tied to it. She is said to be his wife.

Meghwal, a habitual drug user, got married to a girl from Punjab ten months ago. Soon after the marriage, he started harassing her. A month ago, when his wife expressed her desire to visit her sister’s house in Barmer for a function, Meghwal refused. When the woman insisted and left for her sister’s house, the man got furious and tied his wife behind his motorcycle and dragged her back home.

When the villagers protested, he freed his wife. No police complaint has been filed by the victim, who is currently said to be with her sister in Barmer. As per sources, the woman was ‘bought’ for Rs 2 lakh about 10 months ago by Meghwal.

Woman bought for Rs 2 Lakh

