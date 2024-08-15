6K guests in traditional attire to attend I-Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: Around 6,000 special guests will attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister will unfurl the national flag and deliver his customary address from the historic fort. The ceremony will showcase the government’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, highlighting the nation’s strides towards self-reliance and development, the statement said.

The event aims to enhance ‘jan bhagidari’ (public participation). “The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047,” the statement said.

The special guests are from various walks of life categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests who have excelled in their various fields with the help of government schemes and initiatives. Among them are students from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India), volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat and NSS, and participants in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ initiative. Also present will be tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas members, tribal entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of agricultural and welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

The government has also invited 75 ASHA, ANMs, anganwadi workers, and elected women representatives from schemes such as Sankalp, Lakhpati Didi, and Drone Didi. Workers from the Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Units will also attend.

“The event will feature the Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics, one representative from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme, Border Roads Organisation workers, PRERANA School students, and sarpanches from gram panchayats with high achievement in priority schemes,” the statement said.

Approximately 2,000 people from various states and UTs will also attend in traditional attire, alongside 3,000 winners of online competitions organised by the Ministry of Defence, MyGov, and Akashvani.