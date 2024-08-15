Every year 25,000 students from middle-class families leave India, says Narendra Modi

To directly address this issue, the Prime Minister revealed that the government plans to add 75,000 new medical seats across India over the next five years. This expansion is a strategic effort to provide more opportunities for aspiring doctors within the country, reducing the need for them to seek education abroad. It represents not just an increase in quantity but a commitment to enhancing the quality of medical education in India, ensuring that it meets global standards.

He articulated a broader goal of positioning India as a global education hub, attracting international students to its shores. "We aim to establish an education system where our youth won’t need to go abroad for studies. In fact, we want India to become a hub for international students," he declared.

The Prime Minister’s announcement underscores a significant shift in focus towards creating an environment where Indian students can achieve their academic aspirations at home. By investing in expanding and improving the country's educational infrastructure, the government aims to reverse the trend of brain drain and ensure that India retains its most talented individuals.