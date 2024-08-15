In a first in country, Bihar madrasas to have parent-teacher meeting soon

PATNA: Bihar’s madrasas will soon have parents-teachers’ meetings, becoming the first state of the country to introduce such an initiative. As madrasas have long been bereft of the trappings of the modern-day schooling, the introduction of parents-teacher meetings (PTMs) will also help change stereotype image of these institutions for the minority community people.

A decision to hold parents-teachers’ meeting in state funded madarsas was taken at a meeting of the Bihar Madrasas Board. The PTMs will be held on every three months on the pattern of public schools to brief parents about progress of their children.

A senior official of state education department said that directives have already been issued to in-charge of 1906 state funded madrasas in the state. They have been asked to strictly adhere to the directives failing which action will be taken by the state madrasas board.

“The Madarsa Board has been empowered to initiate disciplinary action against in-charges of the madrasas which failed to adhere to the directive,” the education department official said, adding that such an initiative has been taken in the state for the first time.

According to authoritative sources, the state funded 1906 Madarsas have 12,465 teachers who teach the students right from Class I to ‘Maulvi’ (12th class). Around 4 lakh students are enrolled in these Madarsas.

The adult education programme’s nodal officer has been assigned to look after implementation of new directive to madrasas. Noor Alam, controller of examination, Bihar Madarsa Siksha Board, said that the main objective behind PT meetings is to increase coordination between teachers and parents of the students.