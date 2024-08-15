Rs 4.2k cr Maha grant for cotton, soybean farmers

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to disburse Rs 4,194 crore to the bank accounts of cotton and soybean farmers as financial aid for crop damage in 2023. The move comes after the setback to the ruling Mahayuti in Lok Sabha elections. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had admitted that the agrarian distress was a major factor for the poll setback.

The agriculture department has earmarked Rs 1548 crore for cotton farmers and Rs 2646 crore for those growing soybean. “The farmers who have less than two hectares of land that is used for harvest of soybean or cotton crops will be offered Rs 1000. The farmers who have more than two hectares of cotton or soybean growing farmland will be given Rs 5000 per hectare,” the department said.

“The ruling party is taking some corrective measures and trying to allure every section, but people will reject them in assembly polls,” Congress leader Satej Patil said.