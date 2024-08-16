ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirms SSLV-D3 mission is 100 per cent successful

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the third developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) today, marking a significant achievement for India’s space program.
The SSLV-D3, carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) along with the passenger satellite SR-0 DEMOSAT, was launched and placed into the intended orbit as planned.
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath addressed the gathering from the Mission Control Centre, declaring, "The third developmental flight of LV-D3 with the EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites."
Somanath confirmed that all mission parameters were perfect and the satellites were injected into orbit after the necessary maneuvers. "It is 100 per cent successful and the satellite has been placed into its intended orbit," he said. He also mentioned that solar panels of the rocket have already been deployed, with further activities in the VTM stage to be completed in due course.
Mission Director S. S. Vinod noted, "Today we have achieved a major milestone in the journey of LV. The last and final developmental flight of LV-D3 has been successfully accomplished and with that, we are moving into the operational phase."
Vinod expressed gratitude towards the team and the management, stating, "The efforts put in by everyone have resulted in this achievement. Let me take this opportunity to thank the people who were behind this, especially the management led by our beloved Chairman S. Somanath, who has been part and parcel of this LV and instrumental in realizing the system."
With this successful mission, ISRO is now preparing to transfer LV technologies to industries, marking a promising start for the SSLV and its launch vehicle.