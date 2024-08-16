Man arrested for raping 11-year-old in UP's Ballia

BALLIA: A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl here and posting the video of the act online, officials said to Friday.

Police said the incident happened on August 6 when the minor went to visit a friend's home.

The accused was allegedly in the area, they said.

A case was registered on Sunday when the accused allegedly posted the video of the act on an online platform, they said.

Circle Officer of the area Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said, "We have arrested Kallu (20) in connection with a rape case of a minor girl."

A police team arrested Kallu on Thursday and sent him to jail, said Quraishi.